Redefine Fitness opens second location in Town of Brookhaven

Redefine Fitness celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Stony Brook Square, 1113 North Country Road, Stony Brook with a ribbon cutting on April 28.

The event was attended by members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and Councilwoman Jane Bonner, staff, friends and family who came out to wish owner Anthony Amen good luck in his latest venture.

The new business offers a wide variety of small-group fitness programs including personal training, special needs training, post-rehab and more. It is the second location in Brookhaven Town. The first was opened in May of 2019 at 5507 Nesconset Highway in Mount Sinai.

“I am delighted to welcome Redefine Fitness to my district. Our community is pleased to have such a beautiful amenity here in our neighborhood. I’m so glad the successful model they established in Mt. Sinai is now coming to Three Village. Congratulations on your new location and I wish you the best of luck with all of your future endeavors,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“I am happy to welcome the second Redefine Fitness to Brookhaven Town and I wish them the best of luck. I encourage everyone to stop in, say hello and take a look at this beautiful facility. It’s a great addition to Stony Brook,” added Councilwoman Bonner.

For more information, call 631-364-9027 or visit www.redefine-fitness.com.