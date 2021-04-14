The Suffolk County Department of Health Services today issued an advisory to take precautions before recreating in the Nissequogue River and boat ramp parking area at/near the Nissequogue River State Park Marina in Kings Park. This advisory follows a recent NY-Alert notification of an effluent discharge from a manhole within the conveyance network in this area. Though the effluent has been treated, there is potential for elevated levels of pathogenic organisms to be present in this area.

Corrective actions to mitigate the discharge have been initiated and full repairs are scheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021.

Suffolk County Health officials are working closely with the NYSDEC, which has jurisdiction over the permitting, enforcement, and management of the Kings Park sewage treatment plant.

Residents and fisherman are advised to avoid contact with waters from this area of Nissequgoue River as well as the boat ramp parking lot until full repairs of the conveyance network are made. NYSDEC already prohibits the harvest of shellfish from this area at all times. Keep children and pets away from the area as well. If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

More information is forthcoming as health officials learn more about the situation.