Record Year: 149 students at the Renaissance School of Medicine at SBU matched to residency programs nationwide

In a year and time in history when the value of medicine and the need for physicians has been magnified, the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University’s Match Day 2021 was its largest ever. Family, friends and other loved ones watched virtually as 149 fourth year students matched to medical residency program’s nationwide this afternoon.

Match Day is an annual nationwide event when more than 30,000 medical students learn of their residency assignments. It is administered by the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) and coordinated through the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

Click here for brief video clips showcasing signature moments when students found out where they will launch their medical careers.

Among the video clips include Jessica White, a mother of two and Long Island native, as she matched to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Plus, Joe Fiola, who matched to Stony Brook University Hospital for Anesthesiology and honored his deceased mother during the moment.