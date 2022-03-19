Recipe with video: Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

Recipe courtesy of Chef Anthony Serrano

INGREDIENTS:

6 bell peppers, halved lengthwise and deseeded

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Style Salsa

2 cups riced cauliflower (fresh or frozen)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 pounds 80% lean ground beef, cooked, lightly seasoned and drained

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Brush both sides of bell peppers with avocado oil and season with salt. Grill peppers on each side 2-3 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Add salsa, riced cauliflower and 1 cup cheddar cheese to cooked ground beef. Stir and return to heat until cheese begins to melt.

Place bell peppers on sheet pan or casserole dish. Use large spoon to fill peppers with ground beef mixture. Top stuffed peppers with remaining cheese.

Return to grill and grill approximately 15-20 minutes, or until cheese begins to caramelize.

Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Garnish with cilantro.