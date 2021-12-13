Recipe for the holidays: Allergy friendly sugar cookies Arts & EntertainmentCookingFood & DrinkHolidays by Press Release - December 13, 2021 0 29 Allergy Free Sugar Cookies. Photo from Stop & Shop Allergy Friendly Sugar Cookies Are you looking for the perfect holiday cookie recipe that can be made allergy free? Look no further than these delicious allergy friendly sugar cookies, courtesy of Stop & Shop! YIELD: Makes 36 cookies INGREDIENTS: 2 sticks plant-based buttery sticks (1 cup), softened 1 cup granulated sugar 5 tablespoons oat milk, divided 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 3 1/4 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 2 cups powdered sugar 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar Assorted food gels 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips DIRECTIONS: In large bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat buttery sticks and granulated sugar 3 minutes or until fluffy, scraping down bowl occasionally. Add 3 tablespoons milk and vanilla extract; beat 2 minutes or until incorporated, scraping down bowl occasionally. Add flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt; beat 1 minute or until just incorporated. Transfer dough to work surface; divide into 2 equal pieces. Roll each piece to 1/4-inch thick between 2 sheets parchment paper; stack dough on rimmed baking pan and freeze 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°; line 3 rimmed baking pans with parchment paper. Place chilled dough on work surface; remove parchment paper. With winter-themed cookie cutters, carefully cut out cookies; transfer cookies to 2 prepared pans, 2 inches apart. Bake cookies 10 minutes or until set and edges are lightly browned, rotating pans halfway through baking; cool cookies on pans 10 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Gather dough scraps, roll out between 2 sheets parchment paper and freeze 30 minutes; cut out and bake cookies on remaining prepared pan as directed above. Makes about 36 cookies. In medium bowl, whisk powdered sugar, cream of tartar and remaining 2 tablespoons milk. Makes about 1 1/4 cups. Divide icing into smaller bowls; add color gels to create desired colors. Transfer icing to piping bags with small round tips. In small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in microwave oven on high 1 minute or until melted, stirring every 20 seconds; stir in oil. Transfer chocolate mixture to piping bag; snip tip of piping bag with kitchen scissors to make small hole. Decorate cookies with desired icing colors, chocolate and sprinkles, if desired; let dry at room temperature 6 hours or up to overnight. Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 1 week.