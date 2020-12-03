During this holiday season, The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook welcomes Jessica Randall and Renee Fondacaro to set up Pop Up Shops on Dec. 5 from 11 a m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. All are welcome to visit and shop for something original and handmade.

Jessica Randall is an artist, silversmith and jewelry designer whose studio is located in Setauket, NY. She has been designing and making jewelry for over 20 years, and is inspired by found objects and nature, particularly the sea. Her pieces are designed to be worn everyday as wearable artwork. Jessica’s jewelry is 24K gold.

Renee Fondacaro, founder of Old Field Apothecary, creates hand poured, small batch candles, wax melts and home accessories. All products are made from a vegan wax blend of natural coconut and apricot. The waxes are gluten-free, toxin free, paraben free, phthalate free, and come from renewable sources. The entire blend utilizes only FDA approved waxes.

While there, visitors are welcome to enjoy the Center’s current exhibit, Celebrate the Season, with artwork from local artists, and the Center’s Design Shop. Masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. For further information, please call the Reboli Center at 631-751-7707.