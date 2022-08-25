Reboli Center to host figure drawing workshop with Kevin McEvoy

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will hold a Figure Drawing workshop on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For a registration fee of only $35, students will have the opportunity to draw from life under the guidance of Atelier-style instructor and award winning artist, Kevin McEvoy. Students will work from a live model as a group while receiving individualized instruction, making this workshop suitable for artists of all levels. Light snacks and refreshments will be served for your enjoyment. To register, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.