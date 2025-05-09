Reboli Center presents ‘The Story Behind a One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle’ May 10

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host an exciting and informative talk with two distinguished figures in the world of classic motorcycles, international guest, Hans Keckeisen, and Long Island’s own, Peter Nettesheim on Saturday, May 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Keckeisen and Nettesheim will be discussing the fascinating history of BMW, the iconic Bavarian motor company, and the creation of a truly unique motorcycle that Keckeisen built specifically for Nettesheim’s museum collection. This event is open to the public and free to attend.

Hans Keckeisen is a master craftsman whose expertise in sheet metalwork, restoration, and reconstruction of classic motorcycles is second to none. Keckeisen specializes in restoring unusual bodywork and racing parts, always with meticulous attention to detail.

Drawing from years of experience and a passion for traditional craftsmanship techniques, Keckeisen is renowned for his work with BMW, Megola, and Windhoff motorcycles, among others. He treats each project with individual care, striving for the greatest possible authenticity and originality. He works with a diverse international clientele, from Austria to the USA, and his work is known for its dedication to preserving the technical cultural heritage of motorcycles.

The talk will also touch on Peter Nettesheim’s incredible contributions to preserving BMW’s legacy. Nettesheim is the owner of Nettesheim Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of BMW motorcycles, based on Long Island. With over 120 motorcycles spanning from 1923 to 1970, as well as 30 additional models from the 1970s onward, Nettesheim’s museum offers a remarkable look into the history and evolution of BMW’s motorcycle line.

The free event coincides with the Center’s current exhibit, Getting There, which that delves into the artistic exploration of various modes of transportation, such as cars, motorcycles, trains, boats, and beyond.

No reservations required. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.