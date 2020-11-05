Reboli Center celebrates the season with holiday-inspired exhibit

1 of 4

The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook presents its holiday inspired exhibit, “Celebrate the Season” from Nov. 5 to Jan. 24, 2021. The show will feature the artwork of 22 local artists along with works by the late Joseph Reboli, the Long Island based artist for whom the Center is named.

Participating artists include Al Candia; Casey Chalem Anderson; Donna Crinnian; Linda Davidson Mathues; Grainne de Buitlear; Julie Doczi; Molly Dougenis; Pam Herbst; Liz Kolligs; Joanne Liff; John Mansueto; Lynn Mara; Jim Molloy; Karen Osti; Joseph Reboli; Doug Reina; Irene Ruddock; Gia Schifano; Mike Stanko; Ty Stroudsberg; Hal Usher; Mary Jane Van Zeijts; Laura Westlake and Patty Yantz.

In addition, the Design Shop is the envy of Santa’s workshop as it is decorated for the holidays and stocked with beautiful, unique and handcrafted gifts for all of your family and friends. There is truly something for everyone of all ages in the festive shop, including jewelry, ornaments, crafts, books, scarves and art. Free gift wrapping is available while you enjoy the holiday spirit at the Center.

“The Center is adhering to New York State and Suffolk County coronavirus guidelines, which limits the number of attendees at one time and requires all visitors to wear a mask and socially distance. Please be assured that staff and volunteers will wear masks, and do continuous cleaning and sanitizing,” said Lois Reboli, president of the Reboli Center.

The Reboli Center for Art and History is located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Between November 27 and December 24 the Center will have extended hours and select pop up shops so be sure to visit the gallery’s website at www.ReboliCenter.org. For more information, call 631-751-7707.