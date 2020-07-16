Real Estate Houses July 16 3

$699K Home In Historic Stony Brook

Spacious and Gracious Inside and Out,

This Oversized Farm Ranch Could Be Your Dream Home!

This Cul-De-sac property offers privacy among mature plantings and bluestone raised- beds in the front of the home, as well as in the secluded yard setting with a large deck and beautiful freeform pool- perfect for making summer memories. Inside is light and bright, and boasts 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The feeling is airy and inviting, with a great floorplan and classic finishes such as hardwood floors, ceramic tile, quartz countertops, built-in bookshelves and neutral colorways. The home is a warm and welcome nest for a large family and gatherings as the weather turns cooler, too. There’s a stone wall and cozy fireplace in the den, a full finished basement with rooms for home offices and crafts, and a large bonus room above the garage. Possibilities for that space might include a game room with a pool table… a media room.. .or a guest room for Grandma and Grandpa.

