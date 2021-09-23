‘Rapunzel’ opens in Northport this weekend

Next up at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Rapunzel, A Tangled Fairytale from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.

Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch (literally) of a “mother”, Rapunzel’s sixteenth birthday has come – meaning she’ll be able to see the outside world for the first time, just as her “mother” promised. Scared to let her go, though, the witch reneges. Lucky for Rapunzel a young prince, named Brian, happens across her tower and calls out her as he’s seen the witch do: “Rapunzel! Rapunzel! Let down your hair!” Before the Prince and Rapunzel have their inevitable “happily ever after,” though, they’re going to have to face the wrath of the witch and few other hilarious obstacles.

Shows are held on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. All seats are $20. To order, 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.