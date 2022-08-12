Home Arts & Entertainment Quick and Dirty Boat Build returns to Port Jefferson Aug. 13 and...
Quick and Dirty Boat Build returns to Port Jefferson Aug. 13 and 14
The Long Island Seaport and Eco Center and the Bayles Boat Shop invites the community to tcome cheer on participants in the 11th annual Sikaflex “Quick & Dirty” Boat Building Competition at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.
Boats will be assembled on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., painted on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and then participants will take part in a race the same day at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place and original design. For more information, call 631-689-8293 or visit www.lisec.org.