Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, located at the corner of Edgewater and Mayflower avenues in Smithtown, invites the community to take part in its 10th annual Pysanky egg decorating class on March 22 and 29 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The two-day workshop, which will take place in the church’s Social Hall, is open to all levels of experience. Learn and complete your first egg, discover new patterns and tips or show your skills and enjoy the company. Bring your dyes and tools or start fresh with a new kit, available for an additional fee. Each participant must bring a candle in a holder, pencils and a roll of paper towels.

The two-day class fee is $20. Advance registration is required by calling Joanne at 631-332-1449 or email joanne.pysanky@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Feb. 23.