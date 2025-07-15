Purse stolen from TJ Maxx in Medford

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole a purse in Medford in June.

A woman reported that while shopping at TJ Maxx, located at 2799 Route 112, on June 4 she was approached by an unknown woman and distracted while a man stole her purse.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.