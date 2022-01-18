The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27.

With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more.

16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there’s no place where she belongs … until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, PUNK ROCK GIRL is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans (Regional: The Scottsboro Boys), Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde (Lincoln Center’s The Black Clown), Lauren Marcus(Broadway: Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre (National Tour: A Night With Janis Joplin), Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro (Regional: Hairspray), Brad Weatherford.

The creative team includes Music Supervision by Geoffrey Ko, Musical Direction by Jennifer Peacock, Associate Direction and Choreography by Leonard Sullivan, Set Design by Nate Bertone, Costume Design by Jen Caprio,Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias Jr and Prop Design by Steven Velasquez, Associate Scenic Designer is Joshua Warner, Associate Costume Designer is Anna Blazer and Heather Neil and Prop Assistant is Courtney Alberto. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino, with 1st Assistant Stage Manager Leah V. Pye, and 2nd Assistant Stage Manager /CSM Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

“We are thrilled to welcome in the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL!, an exciting new musical by Long Island native and Tony nominee Joe Iconis. Bringing this new musical to the stage of the Argyle is a real coup and I’m honored that we get to help bring this hilarious, off-beat, and empowering show to life,” said Argyle Theatre’s Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

“We are honored to be producing this exciting World Premiere and partnering with Lively McCabe Entertainment and the incredible artists behind Punk Rock Girl! Come on down and be the first to see this new exciting musical!” added Argyle Theatre Owners, Mark & Dylan Perlman.

PUNK ROCK GIRL will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 PM). Tickets range from from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 631-230-3500.

COVID-19 POLICY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: All patrons over 12 will be required to present proof of full vaccination (printed vaccination card or digital proof such as NYS Excelsior Pass), OR have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the theater and present printed proof, along with a valid matching photo ID. All patrons must wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking, per current NYS mandate.