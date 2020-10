Lake Ronkonkonka United Methodist Church, 792 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove will hold a pumpkin patch fundraiser through Oct. 31. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Come find your perfect pumpkin just in time for Halloween! Call 631-588-5856 for more information.