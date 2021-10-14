Pumpkin painting workshop offered at The Atelier in St. James

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 15, Saint James presents a Pumpkin Painting Workshop for ages 6 to 12. Choose from Oct. 16 or Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join instructor Miss Linda for some pre-Halloween fun as she teaches you how to choose and prep the perfect pumpkin; then paint one of four designs with specially formulated outdoor paint. Pumpkins and supplies included! Cost is $55 per child. To register, call 631-250-9009 or visit www.atelierflowerfield.org.