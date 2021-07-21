PSEG prepares for severe thunderstorms this afternoon

PSEG Long Island is ready for the severe thunderstorms and high winds that may hit the service area later today. With the potential for hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph, PSEG Long Island employees are performing system checks and prepping for potential outages.

“PSEG Long Island has been closely monitoring the weather. From noon until nighttime, we’re seeing a fair chance of severe thunderstorms, with the potential for damaging hail and wind gusts that can topple trees and bring down power lines,” said Michael Sullivan, senior director of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “Our employees and contractors are prepared to respond to and restore outages caused by the storm, safely and as quickly as possible.”

PSEG Long Island has more than 800 lineworkers, tree specialists, damage assessors and other personnel on-Island, standing ready to respond to potential storm damage as soon as conditions allow.

PSEG Long Island has also requested additional line, tree and support personnel from out-of-state to assist with power restoration.

PSEG Long Island’s employees have been working nonstop for the past seven years to make the electric infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather. From storm hardening upgrades to ongoing enhanced tree maintenance, the company’s proactive work allows the system to better withstand extreme weather.

COVID-19-related storm processes have been adjusted to continue to keep the health and safety of employees and customers at the forefront, even during these unusual times.

As part of their physical distancing protocols, they ask that customers remain in their homes when crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with the crews, they ask that they practice responsible physical distancing and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health of everyone involved. For more information about how PSEG Long Island continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visit www.psegliny.com/covid19.

During this storm, if necessary, PSEG Long Island may use an enhancement to their outage communications process. With this enhancement, customers contacting the Call Center early in the storm will receive a message that personnel are assessing conditions, rather than an estimated time of restoration (ETR). This change will allow crews to assess storm impact before issuing ETRs, thereby increasing the accuracy of the ETR information being provided. For more information about this new process visit https://www.psegliny.com/outages/estimatedrestorationtimes.

Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms. Review storm preparation tips at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

