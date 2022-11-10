PSEG mobilizing for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

PSEG Long Island is mobilizing for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to hit our area late Friday into Saturday. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially hazardous winds.

PSEG Long Island personnel are performing system checks and preparing for potential outages. Workers are ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible when the hazardous winds subside.

“We continue to monitor the track of the storm and are preparing accordingly,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “PSEG Long Island will have personnel ready to assist our customers in the event of outages caused by the heavy rain and strong winds.”

During this storm, PSEG Long Island may use an enhancement to its outage communications process to increase the accuracy of estimated times of restoration (ETRs). With this enhancement, customers contacting the Call Center early in the storm may receive an “Assessing Conditions” message rather than an ETR message. This will allow crews to assess storm impact first to provide more precise ETRs. For more information about this process, visit https://www.psegliny.com/outages/estimatedrestorationtimes.

COVID-19-related storm processes remain in place to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public. To that end, we ask that customers remain in their homes when crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask them to practice responsible “physical distancing” and remain at least 6 feet away. For more information about how PSEG Long Island continues to live up to its commitment to safety during the pandemic, please visit www.psegliny.com/covid19.

Customers are asked to note the important storm safety tips below and to visit https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety for additional storm preparation information.

Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Please stay away from them, and do not drive over or stand near them. It is best to maintain a distance of at least 30 feet from a downed power line. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number at 800-490-0075 or call 911.

Electric current passes easily through water. If you encounter a pool standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Never use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, our website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.