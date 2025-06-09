PSEG Long Island’s 5th annual Power to Feed Long Island food collection drive kicks off June 13

PSEG Long Island has announced details of its fifth annual Power to Feed Long Island food drive initiative and invites Long Islanders to make a donation to support their neighbors. Beginning June 13 in Massapequa, PSEG Long Island will set up collection bins at eight different Stop & Shop supermarkets on eight different Fridays through the summer. The annual collection campaign supports Island Harvest Food Bank’s mission to feed neighbors facing food insecurity.

Hundreds of thousands of Long Island families struggle with hunger and food insecurity throughout the year. During the summer months, there is a significant reduction in food donations to local food banks, pantries and other programs. Compounding the issue, children are not in school where they can receive free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch.

Enter PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island. Between June 13 and the end of September, PSEG Long Island will set up collection boxes at eight Stop & Shop supermarket locations across Long Island (schedule is below) where community members can donate nonperishable food and essential personal care needs. The items collected at these drives will be distributed to families through local soup kitchens, nourishment centers, food pantries and other outreach programs in the neighborhood.

Over the past four years, Long Islanders have supported PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island events by donating the equivalent of 130,000 meals to help people in their communities struggling to feed their families.

“As we celebrate the fifth year of PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island, we thank the generous Long Islanders who have opened their hearts and wallets to help their neighbors in need each year,” said David Lyons, interim president and COO, PSEG Long Island. “There is hunger in every ZIP code on Long Island, and PSEG Long Island is energized to partner with Island Harvest and Stop & Shop once again to help families in our communities who need it, especially during the difficult summer months.”

“PSEG Long Island has long been a valued partner with us on the frontlines in our mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “The generous support from PSEG Long Island, Stop & Shop, and their customers is not just a lifeline, but a beacon of hope for our neighbors who may be a paycheck away from not being able to provide for themselves and their families a basic human right, like food.”

“As a leading grocery retailer on Long Island, we understand the critical role we play in fighting hunger in our communities,” said Daniel Wolk, external communications manager at Stop & Shop. “We are proud to once again welcome PSEG Long Island and Island Harvest to our stores this summer for the Power to Feed Long Island food drive. With food banks facing increasing demand, we are deeply committed to supporting Island Harvest’s mission to end hunger across Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

As a thank you to customers who make onsite donations, PSEG Long Island volunteers will be providing contributors free LED lightbulbs and reusable shopping bags. Representatives from PSEG Long Island will be available at each location to provide information on financial programs and money-saving energy efficiency options. Island Harvest Food Bank personnel will be in attendance to share information on its hunger relief programs.

How to donate:

The schedule for PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island 2025 is as follow:

What to donate:

Island Harvest requests specific items, including:

Nonperishable food : Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, rice, pasta, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food (no glass containers please).

: Healthy varieties of canned foods, such as low-sodium beans, vegetables, soups, pasta sauces and tomato varieties, tuna and chicken, rice, pasta, nut butters, olive and canola oil, spices and pet food (no glass containers please). Household essentials : Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap.

: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent and dish soap. Personal care items : Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths.

: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, feminine care products and shaving products, antibacterial wipes and washcloths. Baby care items : Diapers, wipes, formula, creams, ointments and baby wash.

: Diapers, wipes, formula, creams, ointments and baby wash. Cash or online monetary donations: Island Harvest estimates each dollar donated provides roughly two meals.

For a full list of suggested donations, additional details about PSEG Long Island’s Power to Feed Long Island, including a video of last year’s events, or to make an online donation, visit psegliny.com/feedLI.