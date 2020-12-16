Promenade of Trees returns to Stony Brook Village

1 of 4

Ring in the holiday season with a stroll through the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s annual Promenade of Trees!

Over 60 decorated trees currently line the walkways of the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook for the WMHO’s annual Holiday Tree Competition. Voting for the competition is now open to the public through Dec. 21. Ballots can be found in the shops and restaurants within the Center.

The “favorite” tree designer will receive a $150 gift certificate to the Stony Brook Village Center and will be announced on the Stony Brook Village Center Facebook page on Dec. 22. The festive trees will be on view through Jan. 4.

Photos courtesy of the WMHO