Prestigious National Community College Transfer Scholarship awarded to SCCC student

Udya Dewanamuni, a Suffolk County Community College Honor’s Program student and NSF-I-SUCCESS STEM scholar in both chemistry and physics from Ronkonkoma, is one of only 90 high-achieving community college students nationwide selected to receive the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, a highly competitive national scholarship that provides up to $55,000 annually toward completion of a bachelor’s degree. This is the largest private scholarship awarded to community college transfer students in the country. Udya is the thirteenth Jack Kent Cooke scholar in the college’s 66-year history.

Beyond funding, Jack Kent Cooke Scholars receive personalized advising to guide their academic and professional journeys. Scholars also gain access to a nationwide network of more than 3,400 Cooke scholars and alumni, along with opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school support – ensuring they have every tool needed to thrive beyond community college.

This year’s selection process drew more than 1,600 applications from community colleges across the nation. The 90 new Scholars were selected from a semifinalist pool of 467 students. Applicants were evaluated based on their academic achievement, unmet financial need, persistence, and leadership qualities.

A Physics major, Udya holds a 4.0 GPA and has earned consistent recognition on the Dean’s List for two years. She is a Get There From Here scholar, an Honors Program student and serves as Vice President of Leadership for Phi Theta Kappa. She serves as a Student Government Senator and President of the Math Club. An NFS-I-SUCCESS STEM scholar and tutor in both chemistry and physics, Udya has engaged in interdisciplinary research projects with Brookhaven National Laboratory, Oklahoma State University, Boston University, and the Mathematics Department at Suffolk. She is also a recipient of numerous awards, most notably the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar, PTK All-State Academic Team, and the winner of the PTK NY Region Nontraditional Student Award. In the fall, she will be studying Chemical and Biological Engineering and is currently awaiting final admissions decisions from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, and Stanford.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Udya for achieving this remarkable honor, which reflects not only her exceptional accomplishments but also brings great pride to Suffolk County Community College,” stated Dr. Edward Bonahue, Suffolk County Community College President.

“Udya is the epitome of a great student. From the moment she started in our program she took advantage of all opportunities we have to offer and not only succeeded but thrived. She not only celebrated her own success, but she used her experiences to encourage others. According to Deanna Downs, Coordinator of the Physical Science Learning Center, Udya is the most sought-after tutor and students regularly praise both her deep understanding of physics and chemistry and her ability to break down complex topics with clarity. Udya’s impact reaches far beyond her own academic success, and she has left a meaningful legacy that will continue to inspire long after she graduates,” said Sean Tvelia, Professor and Academic Chair of the Physical Sciences Department at Suffolk County Community College.

“Being selected as a Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholar is an incredible honor that allows me to continue my academic journey towards becoming a physician-scientist,” said Udya Dewanamuni. “This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the amazing support of my community, and it motivates me to keep striving for excellence while helping others achieve their dreams as well. Ultimately, this scholarship empowers me to keep moving forward, aiming to become the best version of myself daily!”

About Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk County Community College is the largest, most comprehensive community college in the State University of New York (SUNY) system, enrolling more than 21,000 students in over 100 degree and certificate programs. With approximately 145,000 alumni, Suffolk County Community College is dedicated to meeting the demands of regional employers. The college has built an extensive track record of successfully training and educating its students through pathways from high school to college and into careers.

About the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $304 million in scholarships to more than 3,400 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising, career pathway counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $136 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org