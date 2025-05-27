Preservation Long Island, 161 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host a gallery talk, on Saturday, May 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join them for a lively conversation with young influential voices in the worlds of American antiques and design as they share fresh perspectives on collecting and the enduring relevance of old places and things.

Enjoy an evening of drinks and discussion with Michael Diaz-Griffith, Executive Director and CEO of the Design Leadership Network; Kyle Marshall, author and former Creative Director of Bunny Williams Home; and Lauren Brincat, Chief Curator and Director of Collections at Preservation Long Island.

United by a passion for preservation, decorative arts, and design, the speakers will explore the enduring appeal of antiques, the future of collecting, and how historic objects and interiors can reveal unexpected insights into the past. Together, they’ll consider the roles style, stewardship, and memory all play in shaping the spaces we inhabit and the stories we choose to preserve for the future. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

“Collective Interests: Preserving the Past for the Future” Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM

Location: Preservation Long Island Exhibition Gallery, 161 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Tickets: $30 members / $35 non-members. Please register in advance.

Information and Registration: https://preservationlongisland.org/collective-interests/

About the Speakers:

Michael Diaz-Griffith is an art historian, designer, and Executive Director and CEO of the Design Leadership Network. Previously, he served as Executive Director of Sir John Soane’s Museum Foundation and as Associate Executive Director of The Winter Show, America’s most prestigious and longest-running art and antiques fair. In 2024, he was appointed Vice Chair of the Show. His first book, The New Antiquarians: At Home with Young Collectors, was published in 2023. A second volume is in the works.

Kyle Marshall is the author and photographer of Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island—a project sparked by his preservation of an early 19th-century farmhouse and barn in Locust Valley—Kyle Marshall was formerly the Creative Director of Bunny Williams Home. Originally from Oyster Bay, New York, he holds a degree in architecture from Rhode Island School of Design and has contributed to publications including Cabana magazine and House & Garden online.

Lauren Brincat is the Chief Curator and Director of Collections at Preservation Long Island, where she organizes exhibitions and research initiatives focused on regional history and culture, including the award-winning Jupiter Hammon Project and the Art of Edward Lange Project. She is also a co-editor and author Promoting Long Island: The Art of Edward Lange, 1870–1889. Brincat has degree in American material culture from the Winterthur Program and is the co-president of the Long Island Museum Association.

About Preservation Long Island

Preservation Long Island is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate and preserve Long Island’s diverse cultural and architectural heritage through advocacy, education, and the stewardship of historic sites and collections. http://preservationlongisland.org