Preservation Long Island seeks nominations for 2025 Endangered Historic Places List

Preservation Long Island, a regional not-for-profit historic preservation advocacy organization, is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Endangered Historic Places Program (EHPP). Nominations are open to the public and may be submitted online through the official form on Preservation Long Island’s website. All entries must be received by Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The EHPP, which includes the biennial Endangered Historic Places List, spotlights historic sites throughout Long Island that are at risk due to neglect, development, lack of public awareness of their historic value, or challenges related to long-term stewardship. By identifying and elevating these vulnerable places, the program seeks to build community support and encourage preservation solutions that ensure their continued relevance and protection.

“The program offers representatives from the nominated sites an opportunity to advocate for preservation in their communities while learning how to use tools like landmark designation, tax incentives, and public outreach to advance local preservation goals and build public support,” said Jackie Powers, Preservation Long Island’s Executive Director. “Historic sites chosen for the EHPL receive priority technical assistance from our professional staff and their listings are featured in the press, and highlighted on our website and social media.”

“Recognizing significant historic places at the local level provides the strongest protection for historic resources on Long Island and across New York State,” said Tara Cubie, Preservation Long Island’s Preservation Director. “We work with individuals and groups representing selected sites to develop informational materials outlining the history of a specific site and its preservation needs to help build awareness and support for historic preservation with residents and the municipal government in their community.”

The chosen sites on Long Island are selected by a panel of Preservation Long Island staff, experts in architecture, historic preservation, and other related fields, as well as select members of Preservation Long Island’s Board of Trustees.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Significance: A nominated site must be historically, culturally, or architecturally significant and may encompass individual buildings, landscapes, structures, or any grouping thereof. However, the nominated site need not be listed on the National/State Registers of Historic Places or designated as a local landmark.

Threat: The existence and/or integrity of the nominated site must be seriously threatened. In addition to planned demolition, threats can include a pattern of neglect or exposure that will inevitably lead to loss; the planned introduction of harmful factors or insensitive redevelopment that will substantially diminish the context or setting; or inappropriate maintenance/alterations resulting in the loss of material integrity.

Impact: Applicants must show that inclusion in the EHPL would have a positive impact on efforts to protect the nominated site. Nominators must demonstrate meaningful community interest and support for preservation of the site. Representatives of nominated sites must be sufficiently organized and prepared to advocate for preservation goals.

Nomination materials should be submitted online via our website at preservationlongisland.org. Nominations submitted after Tuesday, July 29, 2025 will not be accepted.

Please carefully review the eligibility criteria, submission instructions, and nomination checklist. To inquire about the program or nomination process, contact our Preservation Director, Tara Cubie at 631-492-4664 x105 or [email protected]

Support

Preservation Long Island’s Advocacy Programs are made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

About Preservation Long Island

Preservation Long Island is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to celebrate and preserve Long Island’s diverse cultural and architectural heritage through advocacy, education, and the stewardship of historic sites and collections.

Preservation Long Island’s advisory and technical services offer direct consultation and strategic guidance to support local preservation projects, including historic resource surveys, local landmark designation, National Register listings, and restoration or adaptive reuse of historic buildings. preservationlongisland.org/services/

Preservation Long Island maintains an Endangered Historic Places List, recognizes excellence through our biennial Preservation Awards program, develops Special Reports, organizes Preservation in Progress events, and publishes our Preservation Notes newsletter and Blog.

Preservation Long Island stewards and interprets historic sites, and the collections housed within, that embody various aspects of Long Island’s history, including:

Joseph Lloyd Manor, Lloyd Harbor

Custom House, Sag Harbor

Sherwood-Jayne Farm, Setauket

Old Methodist Church and Exhibition Gallery, Cold Spring Harbor