Port Jeff’s Nantuckets reopens after renovation
The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new and expansive renovations of their Chamber partner Nantuckets with owner Richard Gertz at a ribbon cutting on May 1.
Located at 9 Traders Cove in Port Jefferson Village, the makeover includes extensive transformations, new outdoor siding, deck, furnishings and logo mural. Inside the restaurant was not forgotten as well, with a new bar, fireplace, tables and chairs as well as sound proofing the dining room so patrons may have a more serene dining experience.
The restauraunt is open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. For more information, call 631-509-4848 or visit nantucketsportjefferson.com.