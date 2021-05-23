Home Arts & Entertainment Port Jeff’s Harborfront Park hosts screening of ‘Red Heaven’ May 24
The Port Jefferson Documentary Series wraps up its Spring season with a screening of ‘Red Heaven’ at Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Monday, May 24 at sundown. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A crew of six non-astronauts from all over the world, chosen for their ability to survive isolation, embark on a one year mission in the mars simulation station in a 1000 square foot dome on the red, rocky slope of a Hawaiian volcano in order to provide much-needed research for the future of space exploration. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain date is May 25. Tickets are $10 per person in advance by visiting www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com. Call 631-473-5220 for more information.