Port Jefferson to Go Remote Thursday After Middle Schooler Tests Positive

The Port Jefferson School District is closing its middle and high schools for Thursday, Nov. 12 and going full remote for both buildings after officials announced a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said in a notice to parents Wednesday that since the Suffolk County Department of health is closed due to Veterans Day, and the district is unable to yet talk to officials about starting contact tracing.

All staff and students will be doing remote work, and only a few clerical, custodial and administrators will be reporting into the buildings.

“Although the student has not been in school this week, we would like official information regarding exposures from the Department of Health,” the district said in its message.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.