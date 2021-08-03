Port Jefferson students explore musical talents this summer

Dozens of Port Jefferson students are advancing their musical skills by taking part in the Summer Music Camp at Port Jefferson.

Beginner and intermediate band and string classes for elementary and middle school students are led by music teachers Mark Abbonizio and Christian Neubert. The lessons at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School help to foster an appreciation of music and to develop the skills for New York State School Music Association solo performances during the academic year.

“We are excited to see our students and educators back creating music together,” Michael Caravello, district director of music and fine arts said. “The joy in exploring their talents and expanding their confidence as they master playing their instrument is a great boost to their self-esteem and a positive outlet for creativity.”