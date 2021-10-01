Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Spotlight: A story walk story

By Joan Nickeson

A book walk — also known as a story walk — is an innovative and delightful way for people to walk outdoors and enjoy a bit of reading.

You’ll find a half dozen handcrafted wood podiums for a new book walk, installed in the park at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car.

This is the eagle scout leadership project of Enrique Rivera of Boy Scout Troop 354, Port Jefferson Station. These substantial kiosks display information compiled by Jeff Kito, from his archives. He is a former president of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as Facilities Director of the Train Car, and you can stroll the park book walk at the intersection of Route 347, Route 112, Rose Avenue and Canal Road.

The story of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce-early 1900s Train Car comes to life as you walk from page to page. It includes fascinating photos of when it was transported through our streets to its present location.

The current set of book stands will be supplemented by six more kiosks, to be built and installed by scout Jake Lopez for his future eagle scout project. At that time laminated pages from a children’s book, supplied by the Comsewogue Library, will be inserted on top of the train history pages. This is all protected by plexiglass topper.

“It is important to note that in light of the constraints due to the pandemic, the boys have had to shoulder the costs of their community projects,” said scoutmaster Bob Pearsall. “Mr. Kito made a substantial contribution to Enrique’s project.”

The Scoutmaster who has been with the troop for 20 years did so, as well. The individual financial support in addition to paint and supplies from Aboff’s, Lowes and other Long Island businesses were critical to pulling this project together.

And what a treat for us. Anytime one can combine reading while walking under the trees of the park is time well spent. It benefits all residents of Brookhaven. Thanks to the many hands involved in this. For more information on the project contact Bob Pearsall at (631) 678-5689

or the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce at (631) 821-1313.

Joan Nickeson is an active member of the PJS/Terryville community and community liaison to the PJS/T Chamber of Commerce.