Port Jefferson Station man arrested for alleged DWI under Leandra’s Law

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on June 12 for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with his two children in the vehicle in Holbrook.

A Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2009 Nissan at 2:16 a.m. after the vehicle failed to maintain its

lane of travel and drove below and above the speed limits on the Long Island Expressway, west of exit

62. The officer determined the driver, Rasalaam Jackson, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

His two children, ages 1 and 2, were in the vehicle. Child Protective Services was notified.

Jackson, 35, of Port Jefferson Station, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and

Alcohol, Aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Jackson was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip the same day.