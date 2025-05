9000 Sq.Ft indoor space. 40×20 Indoor Solar Heated Gunite Pool. 2700 Sq.ft. Pool House. Two Primary Suites One On 1St Floor And The Other On 2nd Floor. Two junior En-Suites. Oversized Kitchen With SS Appliances. Cozy Family Room, Game Room, Home Movie Theatre and more.

$2,499,000

For more information, click here.