Port Jefferson remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

By Greg Catalano

Port Jefferson celebrates Memorial Day on May 26 with a ceremony at Port Jefferson Memorial Park at 10 a.m.

Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), Village of Port Jefferson Mayor Lauren Sheprow, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D-Port Jefferson) and Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) spoke of the many sacrifices given by those who served their country.

Boy scouts laid wreaths at the memorial. Taps played to close out the ceremony, which was held by the American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432.

–Photos by Greg Catalano