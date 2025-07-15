Port Jefferson hospital named finalist in national ‘Most Beautiful Hospitals’ contest 

Community Voting Now Open Through July 25

Catholic Health’s St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, New York, has been named a finalist in Soliant Health’s 2025 “Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest, a national recognition that celebrates hospitals not only for their visual appeal but also for their commitment to healing environments, compassionate staff, and community-centered care, according to a press release.

Each year, Soliant Health honors 20 U.S. hospitals that go above and beyond in blending design, comfort, and care to support patient well-being. Public voting for this year’s nominees is now open and runs through July 25. The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation, courtesy of Soliant Health.

St. Charles Hospital was nominated for its welcoming atmosphere, historic charm, and commitment to high-quality care. Founded in 1907, the hospital features a unique hallway display chronicling over a century of service, offering patients and visitors a visual journey through its rich history and deep roots in the community.

What distinguishes St. Charles Hospital is its warm, calming environment paired with clinical excellence, read the release. The facility blends a quaint, peaceful setting with modern care standards, supported by a dedicated team of physicians, nurses, and staff who prioritize compassion, comfort, and patient-centered treatment.

“Hospital beauty goes beyond architecture—it’s the warmth, dedication, and humanity of the people who work there,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant. “This contest is our way of spotlighting the hospitals that bring together form, function, and heart to support healing in every sense.”

Since its launch in 2009, the “Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest has recognized over 200 remarkable hospitals across the country. This year’s finalists reflect a wide range of design innovation and patient-first values. Community members, hospital staff, and patients are encouraged to vote for the hospital they believe best embodies the spirit of beauty, healing, and care.

Votes may be cast multiple times through July 25. Winners, including the 2025 titleholder and the full list of Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals, will be announced on August 1.

To submit a vote and view the real-time leaderboard, please visit www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest.