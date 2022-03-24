Port Jefferson High School student production receives rave reviews

The recent Earl L. Vandermeulen High School production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was a resounding success. The all-star cast and crew of Port Jefferson students, staff and volunteers worked tirelessly for months on this production, a special nostalgic treat for the whole family that took place for three shows from March 19 to 20.

The show, directed by Tony Butera, followed the adventures of classic “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Marci, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder and the lovable and headstrong Snoopy on top of his doghouse. It featured kite flying, Beethoven music directed by Christine Creighton and short vignettes reminiscent of the original comic strip.