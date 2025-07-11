Port Jefferson Fire Department hosts annual Fourth of July Parade

1 of 29

By Julianne Mosher

Hundreds of people lined the Village of Port Jefferson’s Main Street to cheer on the local fire departments, dance studios, cub scouts and veterans for the annual Fourth of July parade hosted by the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

Lining the streets in red, white and blue, patrons came out to watch fire trucks from Port Jefferson, Stony Brook, Setauket, Mount Sinai, Sound Beach, Selden, Centereach and Smithtown were just a few of the dozens of companies that joined the procession.

Held at 10 a.m., the parade started at the Port Jefferson LIRR and ended at the firehouse.

–Photos by Julianne Mosher