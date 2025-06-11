Port Jefferson – Exceptional Oversized Ranch Near Port Jefferson Village Within The...

Port Jefferson – Exceptional Oversized Ranch Near Port Jefferson Village Within The Three Village School District!

by -
0 243

The home features three bedrooms including a spacious primary suite. There are two beautifully updated full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, a large basement providing ample storage or the opportunity to finish to your preference, and fully paid off solar panels leaving you with minimal electric bills and long term energy efficiency.

$729,999

For more information, click here.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 191

0 136

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply