Port Jefferson celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show

Fireworks lit up the sky across Long Island as residents celebrated America’s Independence last weekend. 249 years ago, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, officially announcing the thirteen colonies’ freedom from British control.

Port Jefferson honored the holiday with a firework show at East and West Beach. Dreary weather on the original date, July 3, led to the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Port Jefferson to reschedule the display for July 6. Around 300 people watched as the colorful sparks showered the night.

—Photos by Steven Zaitz