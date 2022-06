Breathtaking Backyard with Gunite IGP heated with hot tub. Cabana with full bath and wet bar. Granite EIK, 1st Floor master bed w/new marble bath, sitting room/office/gym. 3 Additional full baths all updated. Full finished basement with entrance to garage. Located towards the end of a cul-de-sac.

$997,095 | MLS# 3387924

For more information click here