Port Jeff students inducted into Tri-M Music Honor Society

The Earl L. Vandermeulen High School Chapter 2172 of the Tri-M Music Honor Society hosted its 16th annual honors recital and induction on April 4.

This year’s inductees are students Thales Cheng, Caitlin Dickhuth, Kenneth Dixon-Lanza, Mari Fukuto, Iris He, Andi Kelly, Kay Moran, Fiona Reichers, Samantha Reichers, Alice Snyder, Emily Snyder, Kristina Shterengas and Madison Testa.

Requirements needed to become a member of Tri-M are based on the society’s five points of distinction: scholarship, character, cooperation, leadership and service.