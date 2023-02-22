Port Jeff Station man arrested on drug and weapons charges

Suffolk County Police arrested a man during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Port Jefferson Station on Feb. 22.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence detectives, Suffolk County District Attorney Office detectives, and assisted by Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section and Sixth Precinct officers, a search warrant was executed at a residence at the Liberty Station Apartments, 1599 Route 112, at approximately 6:05 a.m.

Detectives found Nicholas Cox to be allegedly in possession of a loaded .25 caliber Lorcin semi-automatic handgun with an extra magazine along with approximately 50 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, along with drug packaging materials.

Cox, 32, was charged with alleged Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.