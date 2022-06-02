1 of 38
Frank Andriani crosses the plate on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th for the game winner. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank Andriani makes the play in the Suffolk Class C championship game May 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Nathaniel Mullen rips one deep in the Suffolk Class C championship game May 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe bunts. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff head coach Jesse Rosen with Luke Filippi. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Joe Aronica throws home. Photo by Bill Landon
Pierson retakes the lead. Photo by Bill Landon
Play at the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Nathaniel Mullen plates. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi throws to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Daniel Owens sprints to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Ruain Rago slides into 3rd. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi slides home. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Abigal Rolfe scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Joe Aronica at third. Photo by Bill Landon
Time - Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Nathaniel Mullen throwin heat. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Joe Aronica drills it to right field. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi rips the cover off the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Ruain Rago makes the play at first. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

After trailing by two runs, the Royals of Port Jefferson rallied back to retie the game six all to start the 7th inning. Still deadlocked in the bottom of the inning, Frank Andriani sprinted home from third on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run to win the game 7-6 against Pierson for the Suffolk County Class C Championship title at home May 27.

Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi pitched the last two innings for the win along with three hits. Teammate Ruairi Rago the sophomore had four at bats with three hits.

The win lifts the Royals to 20-3 and advanced them to the conference V championship.

Photos by Bill Landon 

