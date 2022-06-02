1 of 38

By Bill Landon

After trailing by two runs, the Royals of Port Jefferson rallied back to retie the game six all to start the 7th inning. Still deadlocked in the bottom of the inning, Frank Andriani sprinted home from third on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run to win the game 7-6 against Pierson for the Suffolk County Class C Championship title at home May 27.

Port Jeff senior Luke Filippi pitched the last two innings for the win along with three hits. Teammate Ruairi Rago the sophomore had four at bats with three hits.

The win lifts the Royals to 20-3 and advanced them to the conference V championship.

Photos by Bill Landon