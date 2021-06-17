Port Jeff Rotary beautifies Mount Sinai park

By Kimberly Brown

Locals recreationally use Chandler Estate Preserve trails on a daily basis.

Whether if it’s for exercise, walking the dog, or taking in the beautiful views, maintenance has become an integral part of keeping the trails useable.

For that reason, Port Jefferson Rotarian Pat Sabo, has created and inspired the Port Jefferson Rotary Club to take on the beautification of Chandler Estate Preserve in Mount Sinai.

“It used to be more open with a lot of fields and trails, but over the years it just all grew in so we maintain it now to clear it up again,” he said. “People won’t use it if they have to go through the brush so that’s why we want to open it back up.”

The members are currently focusing on the beautification of Chandler Estate Preserve due to its tremendous size of 44-acres.

With the club’s hard work, they have successfully cleared two-thirds of the land so far.

“This preserve is overwhelming,” Sabo said. “Maintaining this park could be a full-time job for some.”

Club members have mostly been working throughout the winter to help clean up the preserve by cutting down hazardous branches, clearing the trails and removing any garbage that has been dumped.

“It’s nice to help people connect with the land because with work and dedication this land is going to continue to be preserved and not become just houses along the road,” Club member and village Trustee Rebecca Kassay said.

One of the club’s goals is to mount trail marker signs. Although the locals who use the trail daily know where to go, Sabo says there are a lot of new people who come to the park every day who may get lost, so putting up markers could be helpful.

The club happily welcomes anyone who would like to help participate in their projects.

For more information about the Chandler Estate Preserve to assist in clean up and attend walk-around meetings, visit portjeffrotary.org.