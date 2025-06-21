Port Jeff Cinemas hosts film premiere of ‘I Often Dream of Trains’

By Heidi Sutton

A private premiere screening of the short film I Often Dream of Trains was screened at the Port Jefferson Cinemas on June 15. The screening was attended by the actors, film crew and friends.

Written by Tony Dimurro and directed and produced by Billy Baker and Stony Brook native David Gianopoulos, the film is about two men on a train (Gianopoulos and Michael Dempsey) who cross paths as one is trying to find his way home.

A seasoned actor on film, television and stage, Gianopoulos has appeared in over 50 television shows including 24, ER, CSI, Sisters, and The Rookie; in feature films Air Force One, Under Siege 2, and Candyman 2; and played General George Washington in TBR News Media’s feature-length film One Life To Give.

Michael Dempsey was recently seen in Barry, YOU, and the show Mayans.

The opening and closing of the film were filmed in the Three village area.

Gianopoulos and Baker were able to use local talent, Elizabeth Reuter and Logan Canonico, to play his wife and son.

“We are so proud and happy to be showing this film for the first time to the people from the Three Village area. From here we’ll go on to film festivals and hopefully present the film sometime next year on a streaming service,” said Gianopoulos.