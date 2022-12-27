Port Jeff Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for Salon Zarra Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityPort Times Record by Heidi Sutton - December 27, 2022 0 41 Photo from PJCC On Nov. 17 the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed new chamber member Salon Zarra to the Village of Port Jefferson with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Salon owner Tom Carlton’s expert experience in hair services is renowned and he has a professional and knowledgeable staff. Located at 7 Traders Cove next to Nantucket’s Restaurant, the salon offers custom hair coloring, haircuts for men, women and children with a specialty in barber cuts, blow outs, highlights and more. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 631-509-0544 or visit www.salonzarra.com. Above, owner Tom Carlton cuts the celebratory ribbon surrounded by his team and officers of the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.