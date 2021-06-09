Port Jeff Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for iV Bar franchise

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for iV Bars of Port Jefferson on April 28. Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and the chamber presented owner Aaron Roberts with Certificates of Congratulations and wished him best of luck in his new venture.

Located at 5400 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, the franchise offers numerous types of intravenous fluids, vitamins and medicines to provide patients with vitamins and supplements to help treat the symptoms of hangovers, boost energy levels, hydrate the body, relieve chronic fatigue, and more.

Pictured from left, Lisa Castellano, iV administrator; chamber members Stuart Vincent and Matthew Fernandez; Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Caleb Laues, iV manager; Aaron Roberts, iV owner; and chamber member Raquel Fernandez.

Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 631-828-2692 or visit www.ivbars.com.