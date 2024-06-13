Porch pirate steals package from Commack home

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a package from a Commack home last month.

A man allegedly stole a package containing four cellphones, valued at $3,000, from the front porch of a Weeping Cherry Lane home on May 29 at approximately 3:10 p.m. The man fled in a waiting white Mercedes-Benz.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.