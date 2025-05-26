Police warn of new scam targeting Suffolk County residents

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina are warning residents of a new scam that has targeted multiple residents.

During these incidents, the victims were contacted by an individual claiming to be a bank representative who convinced them their bank account was compromised. Each victim was convinced to physically turn over their bank card and pin, which were later used to withdraw money from ATMs.

It is important to keep the following tips in mind in an effort for you to protect yourself and your bank account.

— Don’t answer unknown calls.

— Scammers can spoof a number to make it look like a legitimate company is calling. If they start asking for money or making demands, hang up and call the company directly.

— No one from a company is traveling to your home to pick up a bank card. If someone claims your bank accounts have been compromised, hang up and call the number on the back of the card.

— Do not provide personal information, wire money or send gift cards.

Please share this information with friends and family to help others avoid becoming a victim!