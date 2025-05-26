Police seeking Ronkonkoma porch pirate

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from outside a Ronkonkoma residence this month.

The man pictured on the right allegedly stole an iPhone, which was delivered by FedEx, from a porch on Eastview Road, on May 10 at 11:44 a.m. The phone is valued at $700.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.