Police seek woman in alleged Stony Brook petit larceny Police & FireVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 22, 2021 0 88 Photo from Suffolk County Police Department Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole packages off a Stony Brook porch this month. A woman allegedly stole packages from the porch of a residence on Stony Brook Road on Dec. 19 at approximately 8 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.