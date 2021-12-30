Police seek woman in alleged petit larceny at Smith Haven Mall Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 30, 2021 0 195 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a kiosk in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. A woman allegedly stole 30 PopSockets from the Street Talk kiosk on November 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The stolen merchandise has a value of approximately $600. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.